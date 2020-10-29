Columbus announces centers offering internet, meals, academic help for K-12 students

The City of Columbus is announcing plans for learning extension centers for students.

The centers, for K-12 students, will allow access to the internet, academic help, meals and other services that would normally be available when students are in school.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin and Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon are among those scheduled to speak at a press conference Thursday about the centers.