Columbus area animal shelters raise thousands in honor of Betty White

The late comedian would have turned 100 on Monday. Animal lovers donated to local shelters in her honor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday would have been Betty White's 100 birthday. The beloved actress died just before the New Year after a stroke.

In her memory, animal lovers across the nation donated to their local animal shelters on Monday.

The Marion Area Humane Society raised more than $3,000.

“That does not even include all of the donations,” said Riley Bails, Marion Area Humane Society.

Some shelters said they were not expecting large donations.

“No, not at all,” said Brittany Williams, Columbus Humane.

Columbus Humane, as well as Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, each raised thousands of dollars. Columbus Humane received more than $12,000 and Buckeye Bulldog got about $5,000.

“We had no idea that was going to happen and [was] just such a wonderful surprise,” said Williams.

But it's hard not to be generous when you're inspired by a golden heart.