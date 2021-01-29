Columbus airports, American Airlines say travel down by more than half in 2020

American Airlines says they lost $2.2 billion in the 4th quarter alone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Both the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and American Airlines have released their 2020 travel numbers, both showing significant losses over the course of last year.

CRRA says in April it saw a low of about 500 passengers a day at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Rickenbacker International Airport.

The CRRA says 2020 followed a record-breaking year in 2019 with 8.9 million passengers.

“The year was kind of up and down starting with our low point in April and then increasing to about 3,900 passengers a day since then and remaining relatively flat. We've really been seeing about a third of our regular pre-pandemic passenger activity since then,” said Sarah McQuaide with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

American Airlines reported a nearly $9 billion loss over the course of the year, while the Columbus Regional Airport Authority says they saw only 39% of passengers.

American Airlines says they lost $2.2 billion in the 4th quarter alone.