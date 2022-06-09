Flights reportedly affected during COVID-cleaning closure of Columbus tower

A spokesperson for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport said COVID-related cleaning at the tower does not happen often.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Flights at John Glenn Columbus International Airport were affected on Thursday due to COVID-related cleaning at the air traffic control tower, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

The FAA spokesperson said the tower reopened at 5:25 p.m. after it was closed for less than an hour.

During that time, the tower in Indianapolis controlled the airspace.

In addition to situations related to COVID-19, the FAA monitors staffing and traffic at the towers to make sure all planes can land safely.

10TV heard from multiple people whose flights were affected and were told by airport or airline staffers on their flights they were not able to land in Columbus

