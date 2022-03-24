Columbus adding new charging stations for electric vehicles

Greenspot Smart Mobility has installed the new chargers three locations around the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced a new partnership to expand accessibility for electric vehicle drivers with three new public charging station locations.

Greenspot Smart Mobility has installed the new chargers at 48 W. Poplar Avenue, 295 E. Long Street and 424 W. Town Street. Each location will have one DC fast charger and two Level II charging stations.

The new locations follow Greenspot’s first fast-charging station that was installed at 174 E. Fulton Street before the pandemic.

“A growing infrastructure network of EV charging stations is critical to advancing our city’s Climate Action Plan as well as promoting strategies that support carbon-free vehicles throughout Columbus,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Our partnership with Greenspot Smart Mobility will assist the city in expanding charging accessibility and equitably distributing charging infrastructure across our neighborhoods.”

The city says the expansion will help promote electric vehicle use across the community and support Columbus' climate action plan of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan includes goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

“Installation of public chargers at these locations is another essential step in removing barriers to electric vehicle ownership in Columbus and the region,” said Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service. “Continuing to expand access to EV charging supports clean transportation and the city’s sustainability goals.”

The city said Greenspot is covering the investment to procure the charging equipment and installation. The investment is partially offset by incentives from the AEP Ohio Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate Program and the Ohio EPA Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund.