Local community activist says DC march and rally was 'uplifting' experience

Corey Saddler, with many others, traveled to D.C. from Columbus for the March on Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A little more than a week ago, thousands of people flooded the Lincoln Memorial lawn in Washington D.C.

Corey Saddler, a community activist from Columbus, was there.

“It’s about coming to an event to be inspired. That’s what it’s all about. The event is supposed to be for the people to give us hope,” Saddler said.

He went with a local group called Black Freedom. Saddler said they saw a lot of people from Ohio and from Columbus specifically.

“You see people with 614. I saw a lot of people that took time out of their lives to be a part of this, and I know they weren’t just a part of it to say they were a part of it. They went down there, people from Columbus went down there, for something more than that ... so they could take that flame and bring it back here to Columbus,” Saddler said.

Dozens of people spoke, including family members of those who lost their lives to police brutality. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, was among the speakers. Saddler said U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty also spoke.

“She represented Ohio. She truly represented Ohio,” Saddler said.

He said as far as the march itself, he felt it wasn’t as organized as he would’ve liked.

“It was a sea going this way, we were all going that (way). People were on trees. People were on different items watching people because it was so compact, but then people started going the opposite way, and then 10 minutes later, people were in the water, you got people taking pictures, you got people getting food all over the place,” Saddler said.

He told us he also questioned some of the people’s intentions or agendas.

“There’s two types of people that came to that -- those who wanted to be inspired and those who just wanted to participate and to say they were there to witness. It’s more than that,” Saddler said.

He said there were some differences from that march and rally in D.C. compared to what has been seen in downtown Columbus. He mentioned diversity and seeing a lot of it in D.C.

“The difference is the different types of people. Downtown here you have a majority of white people. I will say for every black person there’s at least four white people as far as the ratio and balance. There you didn’t see no hate because here there’s hurt and hate combined with confusion and the blind following the blind. There was a sense of direction. People knew what was going on. It was more uplifting. It was more positive," Saddler said.

He added, however, that there were still a few moments of tenseness.

“But the difference was the energy. It was extremely uplifting. People were playing music, chanting, people were smiling, people were meeting and taking pictures with strangers, people with their kids were there. That was another thing, there were a lot of kids there,” Saddler said.

Saddler said he, along with members of Black Freedom, have takeaways that they hope to use here in Columbus to continue moving forward.

“We’re recognizing that we cannot waste our time talking about little small things. We need to get to the big plate, to get to the big table,” Saddler said.

He said he wants to continue the conversation and making progress with the judicial system, small black-owned businesses and education.

He said he’s using the painful experiences of his past to help others be better and do better, especially the youth.