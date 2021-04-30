College students prepare for unusual graduation ceremonies across Ohio

Several colleges and universities are opting to hold ceremonies outside in stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID and help with social distancing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — College students across Ohio are preparing for unusual graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several colleges and universities are opting to hold ceremonies outside in stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID and help with social distancing.

Leaders with universities also said that students and guests are asked to wear masks while attending ceremonies.

Harold Walston is graduating from Otterbein University on Sunday and said while the ceremony will be different, he’s excited to have any celebration.

“My family is coming in, my grandparents who have seen me go through my entire collegiate experience are coming and I think that’s just going to be the icing on the cake. So this weekend is just going to be a lot of celebrating a lot of staying present in moments,” Walston said.

Walston is graduating with a marketing degree and will begin a full-time job working for the World Equestrian Center. He said the last year of changes and learning curves helped to prepare him for the unpredictable future.

“Not being able to be in the classroom and having to use my own tools... it was a weird transition, but it worked out and this sounds weird but I would have not asked for my senior year to go any other way,” he said.

He and other graduates at Otterbein University were sent for tickets for family members and loved ones to attend. Guests will be required to sit in pods together spread out from other guests in different pods. Students will also be spread out at Memorial Stadium for social distancing.

Walston said he expects there to be differences once inside the stadium but to have any graduation ceremony is enough for him.

“We’ll still get to walk, we’ll still get to shake the president's hand but it’s going to be modified in a way for COVID. So we might not get to throw our hats because of distancing and all of that stuff but whatever happens happens and I’m just grateful to get there.”

Ohio University will start graduation ceremonies Friday, April 30. All ceremonies will be held at Peden Stadium and will require students and guests to wear masks. Students will not walk across the stage, instead, they are encouraged to either stay in their seat or stand up and wave to family members when their name is called.

Bowling Green State University will also begin the graduation ceremony Friday, April 30 at Doyt Perry Stadium. Students and guests are required to wear masks and programs will not be printed but instead available online.