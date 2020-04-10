CNN: Gov. DeWine says he has not been contacted by the White House about possible COVID-19 exposure

DeWine appeared Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine says he has not been contacted by the White House about potential exposure to the coronavirus in Ohio days after President Donald Trump announced he tested positive for the virus.

DeWine made the statement during an appearance Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tells @jaketapper that he has not been contacted by the White House about potential Covid-19 exposure in his state after President Trump tested positive for the virus days after his Cleveland debate. https://t.co/fetkV8aDfq #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Rb7jOxn4yr — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 4, 2020

"Well, they have not reached out to me. I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day who gave me an update, who gave me a report so I don't know whether they have reached out to Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no," DeWine said.

Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus only days after Trump went to Cleveland for the first presidential debate of 2020 against Joe Biden.