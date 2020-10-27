Clintonville neighbors spread joy, laughter with daily costumed camaraderie

What does it cost to make someone’s day? Apparently, all you need is a costume and a wave.

You’re not alone if you think 2020 is moving at a fast pace.

No one would fault you for wanting to wave this year to an end. But just for a minute, let’s slow down. Stop, even.

Just off North Broadway in Clintonville, this is a thing; people, young and old, tall to small are dressing up for one hour a day and standing on the sidewalk and waving to traffic simply to spread joy.

Brenda Arnold was the woman dancing in a gingerbread woman costume, Monday evening. She is the one who baked up this idea.

Doug Yost is 59 years old. He says he’s known Arnold for more than 30 years. Monday, he was dressed as a baby in a bassinet. It’s where he’s been the last three weeks.

“Every day I look forward to coming here,” he said.

He calls it a welcomed distraction.

“Given everything that’s going on politically and economically, it’s just a fun thing to do,” he said.

“You know what, we’re out here to do what we can,” Jon Siegrist said.

Siegrist, his wife Aly and their children Marisen and Chris also joined in on the costumed camaraderie, Monday.

Jon was dressed as Scooby-Doo. Aly was dressed as “Ruth Vader Ginsburg” (in a Darth Vader mask). Chris was dressed as Jack Skellington.

“This is what we came up with,” Jon said of their costumes. “We thought it was unique just like Clintonville and we’re having fun.”

They know there are many questions and uncertainties with Halloween and trick-or-treating during a pandemic. But this, Jon says, this lets people know they aren’t alone and it costs nothing to make someone smile.

“It means that holidays are not sidelined by COVID,” he said. “We can still find a way to celebrate responsibly.”

A celebration. A therapeutic benefit, Arnold says, for mental well-being.

“It was just about not being divisive,” she said. “There’s no politics involved. It’s about having fun for no good reason other than to smile and wave. There’s nothing beyond that.”

She’s being modest. There is something beyond that; hope. Something that, even during a pandemic, we can all appreciate if we just take the time to stop and enjoy it.