Clintonville man helps out neighbors by clearing snow following storm

Jen Patton says her street rarely gets cleared, so it's up to the neighborhood to look out for one another.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Monday's snowstorm, Jan Patton and her husband didn’t plan on staying outside too long.

“We had to dig out the newspaper,” Patton laughed. “That’s the reason we came out.”

The Pattons have lived in their Clintonville home for at least 34 years. They ended up shoveling and sweeping their driveway and front steps.

“It’s not really hard snow but it takes a long time,” said Patton. “So I’m glad that he came.”

Their neighbor, Chris Kaechele, lives a few doors down. Kaechele used his electric snowblower to clear his driveway and had dragged it up the street to help out the Pattons.

“I was telling her as long as the batteries good, I might have to juice it back up here in a little bit, but so far so good,” said Kaechele. “Happy to help out when people need it.”

Patton said Kaechele went over and did their neighbor's yard.

“We are also the older people on the street so sometimes we do get people coming to do the snow plowing on the street which is great,” Patton.

The street was not plowed, in fact, both say it’s a rare occurrence that their street gets cleared. It’s up to the neighborhood to take care of each other.

“He is a wonderful neighbor,” said Patton.