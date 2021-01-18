18-year-old man in serious condition after being shot 3 times near Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Clinton Township area Sunday evening.
According to Columbus police, they were called to 1700 block of Northridge Road around 6:20 p.m.
Police say the victim was in a parked car when an unknown person approached his vehicle and shot him three times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.