18-year-old man in serious condition after being shot 3 times near Clinton Township

Police were called to the intersection of Dresden Street and Elmore Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Clinton Township area Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, they were called to 1700 block of Northridge Road around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a parked car when an unknown person approached his vehicle and shot him three times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.