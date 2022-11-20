Cleveland man arrested after firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East on Saturday night.
The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. when a firefighter was assisting crews with a rollover crash when a car drove around the emergency vehicles and hit the firefighter.
According to the Bratenahl Village Police Department, the driver did not stop and fled the scene at a high speed.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
As of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Cleveland Police confirmed that the Bratenahl Village Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the hit-and-run.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a white 2004 or 2005 Chevy Malibu with front-end damage and a missing bumper. The City of Cleveland asked anyone who saw the vehicle to contact police.
According to Cleveland EMS, the firefighter was alive during the transport to University Hospitals, but passed away shortly after.
Sources tell 3News that the firefighter is a 50-year-old male who has been with the department for over 25 years.
At this time, Eastside Department Group Enforcement (EDGE) Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash as well as the Cleveland Police Department AIU.
RELATED: Traffic Alert: I-90 East near MLK Drive closed due to crash; responding firefighter struck by vehicle
MORE HEADLINES:
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 19, 2022.