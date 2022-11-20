Cleveland man arrested after firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East

A 40-year-old man from Cleveland was arrested on Sunday morning.

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. when a firefighter was assisting crews with a rollover crash when a car drove around the emergency vehicles and hit the firefighter.

According to the Bratenahl Village Police Department, the driver did not stop and fled the scene at a high speed.

As of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Cleveland Police confirmed that the Bratenahl Village Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the hit-and-run.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white 2004 or 2005 Chevy Malibu with front-end damage and a missing bumper. The City of Cleveland asked anyone who saw the vehicle to contact police.

Engine 22 was working on highway mva on I-90 near the MLK exit. One of our brothers was struck and tragically killed by a vehicle that went around emergency vehicles. Please keep his family in your prayers. Vehicle is a white Chevy Malibu with front end damage. If seen; call 911 pic.twitter.com/ODmV2xoSht — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 20, 2022

According to Cleveland EMS, the firefighter was alive during the transport to University Hospitals, but passed away shortly after.

Sources tell 3News that the firefighter is a 50-year-old male who has been with the department for over 25 years.

At this time, Eastside Department Group Enforcement (EDGE) Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash as well as the Cleveland Police Department AIU.

