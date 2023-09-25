Students back at Worthington Kilbourne HS Monday following threats

The high school was closed Thursday and Friday after the district received two separate threats specifically targeting the school.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Students returned to Worthington Kilbourne High School Monday morning after the school was closed for two days in response to threats targeting it.

With increased police presence at the high school, students returned to their classrooms to resume their school year.

The high school was closed Thursday and Friday after the district received two separate threats specifically targeting the school. Thursday's threat referenced bombing and shooting up the school Friday's threat referenced shooting the Black students at the high school.

On Friday, the Worthington Schools Board of Education held a special executive meeting following the threats.

Dr. Bowers said following the meeting, the threats that happened on Thursday and Friday both came from the same source routed through Germany.

"The threats that we saw, especially the threats that targeted our black community are disgusting, they're something that no human should ever tolerate and it's shocking that somebody can even think the way that people think,” he said.

Dr. Bowers said the district will work with the Columbus and Worthington police departments on plans to safely get students and staff back to school.

