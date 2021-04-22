Civilian Review Board nominee's post about shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant draws criticism

Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday after body camera video appears to show Bryant attempting to stab a woman.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the nine nominees for a new civilian review board to oversee the Columbus Division of Police is facing criticism for a Facebook post about the deadly shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer.

Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday after body camera video appears to show Bryant attempting to stab a woman.

Kyle Strickland, an attorney at the Ohio State University, was nominated to be on the Civilian Police Review Board. He wrote on Facebook that people should not let anyone tell them to "wait for all the facts" in the shooting of Bryant

Strickland also wrote, "In America, Black people are killed by police and then blamed for their own deaths."

"Families cannot have a moment to grieve their loved one without also having to defend their humanity. Ma’Khia Bryant was a child. She was shot and killed by Columbus police. She should be alive today," Strickland wrote.

Several hundred people have commented on the post. Some criticized Strickland and questioned his impartiality as a possible member of the Citizen Review Board.

Strickland told The Columbus Dispatch, "People will come to their own narratives and determinations. I have not made a determination about a specific case because I’m not commenting about a specific case. The post speaks for itself."

One of the questions in the application process for the review board asks, "how one would be able to make clear and unbiased recommendations based on the facts presented?"

In part, Strickland wrote in his application "I recognize that we all have biases and different perspectives by which we come to this work, but it's critical for us to withhold judgments or assumptions. A truly independent, credible review board must have members who are committed to taking a careful, meticulous look at all the facts on a case-by-case basis."

When asked about Strickland's post, Mayor Andrew Ginther told 10TV all nominees for the review board oversee the Columbus Division of Police need to be fair and impartial.

Ginther also said his office has talked to Strickland but does not intend on pulling the nomination.

The Civilian Review Board nominees have yet to be approved by Columbus City Council.

Bryant's shooting death could eventually be reviewed by the Civilian Review Board.

.@MayorGinther said, “I think it's critically important that those members remain fair and impartial.” He does not plan on pulling Strickland’s nomination, but says his office has talked to Strickland. https://t.co/9qsbzlPW9g pic.twitter.com/wA4ZVDcTXc — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 23, 2021