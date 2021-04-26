Civilian Police Review Board members approved by Columbus City Council

The 11 members were approved Monday to investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council approved the appointments of 11 members to the city’s new Civilian Police Review Board during a meeting Monday evening.

The board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.

After the protests last summer, Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board that will oversee the police. In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the board.

The city reviewed more than 200 applications for the Civilian Review Board and interviewed more than 20 people.

In March, Ginther announced his nine appointments for the board. Two new appointees were announced Monday to bring the board to 11 members.

The members of the board include:

Mark Fluharty, Executive Director of Central Ohio Labor Council

Dr. Chenelle Jones, Assistant Dean/Chair of Public Safety Programs, Franklin University, member of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission

Willard McIntosh, retired Columbus Division of Police officer

Pastor Rich Nathan, Vineyard Columbus

Kyle Strickland, attorney, Kirwan Institute For The Study Of Race And Ethnicity at the Ohio State University; Deputy Director of Race and Democracy, The Roosevelt Institute

Randall Sistrunk, Director of Business Development, Orange Barrel Media, member of Chief’s Advisory Panel

Rev. Charles Tatum, the Good Shepherd Baptist Church

Mary Younger, former Franklin County Public Defender

Janet Jackson, former city attorney and Franklin County municipal judge, chair of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission

Aaron Thomas, ASPIRE Medical Research Program Coordinator at The Ohio State University College of Medicine (announced Monday)

Brooke Burns, Chief Counsel, Juvenile Department at the Office of the Ohio Public Defender (announced Monday)