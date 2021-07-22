City council to vote on amended outdoor drinking area in Arena District next week

Columbus City Council amended the original legislation after residents expressed concerns about certain areas the DORA would cover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council will vote on legislation Monday to bring a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) to the Arena District.

The amended DORA would run along Nationwide Boulevard and include Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, Lower.com Field and some surrounding areas.

It would allow people to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants and take them outside and into other participating locations within the area during home games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus Clippers and Columbus Crew.

The DORA would start three hours before the start of a home game and last until 11:59 p.m. during the same day.

The original proposal included several areas that residents expressed concerns about because they were residential neighborhoods without any retail establishments being included in the boundaries of the DORA.

The following areas were removed from the DORA boundary:

McFerson Commons Park

Neil Avenue - South of Nationwide Boulevard

New Public Lane

Parks Edge Place

Spring Street

West Street

John H. McConnell Boulevard

“Columbus is a growing vibrant city. This is an opportunity to enhance this entertainment district, while providing an opportunity for economic stimulus to our local bar and restaurant owners in the area,” Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said in a release.