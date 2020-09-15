WATCH LIVE: City releases findings in review of Columbus police actions during protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther is expected to announce the findings of a months-long investigation into police actions during protests in downtown Columbus.
The law firm BakerHostetler was contracted by the city to review claims of misuses of force by the Columbus Division of Police. The city spent $550,000 on the contract to BakerHostetler for the investigation.
Representatives from the law firm will join Ginther at a press conference Tuesday to discuss the completed investigations.
Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and Public Safety Director Ned Pettus will also be at Tuesday's press conference, which starts at noon.
10TV will stream the press conference on Facebook or the video player below: