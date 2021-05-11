City to interview 9 candidates for Columbus police chief

Last month, 10TV reported 34 applied for the job. The city says nine of those applicants will be interviewed.

The city of Columbus has narrowed down its list of candidates to fill the open police chief position.

Elaine Bryant – Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department

Robert Clark – Senior Superintendent at Trinidad & Tobago Police Service & Adjunct Professor

Derrick Diggs – Chief of Police, Fort Myers Police Department

Avery Moore – Assistant Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Bryan Norwood – Vice President of Public Safety in Virginia

Ivonne Roman – Co-Founder of 30X30 Initiative, NYU Policing Project

Joseph Sullivan – Deputy Commissioner Patrol Operations, Philadelphia Police Department

Perry Tarrant – Former Assistant Police Chief in Seattle

David Taylor – Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Account Manager

Thomas Quinlan, who was named chief in February 2019, was asked to step down by Mayor Andrew Ginther in January of this year.

Deputy Chief Mike Woods stepped into the role of interim chief. Though Woods retired on April 24, he agreed to say on until there was a new chief.

The city hired the firm Ralph Andersen and Associates to conduct the search for the next chief as they did in 2019.

In 2019, the city paid them $50,000 for the search. This year, the city agreed to pay $38,500.