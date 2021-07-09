City to implement plan to ease permit parking, meter rates near Ohio State

The city plans to implement the University District Parking Plan starting Aug. 9.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Parking Services announced new on-street parking measures Friday that will add convenience to public parking near The Ohio State University.

The city plans to implement the University District Parking Plan starting Aug. 9, which will modernize and simplify permit parking, add paid parking spaces and adjust meter rates to better manage on-street parking access and availability in the campus area.

People will be able to use the ParkColumbus app to pay for parking and 15 University District permit parking areas will be consolidated into three permit zones, according to a release.

The plan includes adding virtual permitting that uses the vehicle’s license plate number.

Neighbors can purchase permits online starting July 12.