City temporarily shuts down Columbus club cited for 500-person concert, health order violations

The Ohio Investigative Unit said the club hosted a concert on Saturday and most people were not wearing masks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus club, Aftermath, on the east side of the city has been temporarily shut down by the city after it was cited for violating state health orders by having a 500-person concert.

The club hosted the concert featuring Trey Songz on Saturday.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the city secured a temporary restraining order, meaning the nightclub is shut down until further decision from the court, which is expected on Dec. 17.

“We are open to working with folks to make sure that they’re following the rules and keeping their businesses going. It’s on all of us to do everything we can to reduce community spread and keep the Columbus community safe and healthy," Klein said.

Ohio Investigative Unit agents arrived around 9:30 p.m. and saw about 500 people inside the club.

Agents said they saw no attempts to maintain social distancing as the club's dance floor, stage area, bar and multiple tables were crowded with people.

People were also sharing drinks and most were not wearing face coverings, agents said.

Earlier this year, a health order was put into effect limiting mass gatherings in Ohio.