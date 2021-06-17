City sues 'crime-plagued' downtown Greyhound bus station

According to a release, the bus station has seen increasing rates of criminal activity and remains a threat to the community’s safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced it is taking legal action against the downtown Greyhound bus station for the rising crime rate in the area.

City Attorney Klein and the Columbus Division of Police filed a complaint Thursday in the Franklin County Environmental Court. The complaint alleges that the bus station is a public nuisance.

Klein’s office said in the release that the bus station has seen increasing rates of criminal activity and remains a threat to the community’s safety.

The release also states Columbus police have responded to more than 300 calls so far in 2021 for concerns about stabbings, overdoses and a shooting in late May where one person was hurt.

“The City Attorney’s Office, the Columbus Division of Police, and the community will continue to work as one team to decrease criminal activity to make all of Columbus a safer place,” Klein said.