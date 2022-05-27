City shuts down northside house, announces inspections at north Columbus businesses

The initiative from Zach Klein's office is a partnership with several agencies, including the Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is taking a number of actions to crack down on problem properties and improve safety for residents living on the city's north side. That initiative includes plans to shut down a drug house and conduct compliance inspections at several businesses in the area.

The Columbus Division of Police boarded a house located at 2025 Tupsfield Road this week.

A release from the city attorney's office said Columbus obtained an emergency court order to close the property as it has been a site for drug trafficking, prostitution and violent crime.

Court records state that Columbus police's Community Response Team for Zone 1 observed numerous occasions of narcotics and prostitution traffic, received 10 reports involving firearms at the premises and recovered drug paraphernalia from the house.

A City Code Enforcement inspection also found multiple violations during an inspection in March 2022.

"CPD shares our commitment to advancing safe neighborhoods by targeting violent crime and drug trafficking and connecting residents to critical resources," Klein said. "Shutting down dangerous properties is the first step to opening up opportunity and new possibilities for residents and businesses in north Columbus."

In addition to the shutdown, Klein announced Hotel Nuisance Abatement Group and Liquor Nuisance Abatement Group compliance inspections for several north Columbus businesses:

Baymont Inn, located at 887 Morse Road

Ameristop/Circle A, located at 4432 Walford Street

Speedway, located at 3974 Cleveland Avenue

Sunoco, located at 5800 Cleveland Avenue

Beechcroft Newstand, located at 1935 East Dublin Road