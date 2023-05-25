City of Columbus will collect recycling weekly starting June 12

City officials expect the change to increase the number of recyclables collected by 25 to 40%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is making a move to expand curbside pickup of recycling containers starting this June.

Beginning June 12, the city will be initiating weekly pickup of recycling containers, as opposed to the current biweekly collection. The announcement was made on Thursday by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

City officials expect the change to increase the number of recyclables collected by 25 to 40%. The items in turn will be diverted from the landfill and help meet manufacturing needs for reusable materials.

According to a release from Ginther’s office, 95% of the collected recycling goes to businesses in the U.S.

“Recycling supports jobs and a circular economy to help our community and neighborhoods thrive,” said Ginther. “It is an important tool to reduce carbon emissions, extend the life of the landfill, and meet critical Columbus Climate Action Plan goals for a healthier, more equitable and sustainable community.”

Part of the Climate Action Plan includes diverting 95% of recyclables from landfill and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The city plans to notify 22,000 households via letter of the change prior to June 12. Households will also receive information through the mail on proper disposal and which items will be accepted in blue containers.

“Increasing the frequency of recycling to a weekly pickup is important because it will reduce the amount of waste sent to our SWACO landfill and help families reduce the amount of waste going in their waste receptacle,” said Councilmember Emmanuel V. Remy, Chair of the Environment Committee. “Columbus residents and businesses continue to improve and increase their recycling habits, and this monumental change will benefit the next generation and beyond.”