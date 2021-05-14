City of Columbus sets new social media policy for police and firefighters

Columbus Public Safety put out a new social media policy after an investigation was launched into a Columbus police deputy chief's use of Twitter. “It is clear to me while the City of Columbus can regulate social media of employees, they have gone way too far with this policy. In many instances, it violates the first amendment,” said attorney Mark Weaver. The policy states, even on pages viewed as personal, that employees should not express "feelings and opinions that may be perceived as negative about the city." because those statements could be mistaken for official expressions of city policy or position. “This particular policy goes so far to say that city employees who criticize public officials could be disciplined. The First Amendment protects that sort of criticism,” Weaver said. 10TV asked City Attorney Zach Klein for an interview about the new policy. He declined, but sent a statement, which reads:

"CPD officers and firefighters have many policies that are specific to their line of work. They are the most public-facing employees out in the community and those who are most recognized and put in positions of trust. Over the past year, there have been various incidents of questionable social media use and public statements by Department of Safety employees that have led to complaints and investigations and underscored the need for a more comprehensive policy. In their specific roles, whether they may be exercising arrest powers or providing life-saving medical aid, it is vital that statements made by these employees do not jeopardize the public's understanding that they can do their job free of any bias. We are confident this new policy will provide the necessary guidance for those employees."



“I think it's right. It sets the right expectations and standards for first responders in the community. I fully support the director’s policy and his decision,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.



City leaders, like Ginther, often take to social media to get their message across, but are not limited to the new policy for police officers and firefighters.



“You know the director has set forth clear standards and expectations for police and fire. As an independently elected official who serves 900,000 in the City of Columbus, I'm going to weigh in in the appropriate way on issues that matter to people,” Ginther said.



Weaver argues social media policies are constitutional, if written correctly.



“When you are speaking as a private citizen, on your own time about issues of public concern, the First Amendment protects you,” Weaver said.



Weaver warns if the policy isn't tweaked, it could cost taxpayers thousands in lawsuits.