Annual City of Columbus 'Roadeo' adapts with COVID-19 safety measures

With so many changes in place, the city had to look into new ways to help staff train for tackling the winter weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter weather isn’t that far off, but it takes a lot of training for crews to prepare.

This year, that training, like so many other aspects of life, looks a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s annual Roadeo event, where city workers put their skills to the test, is being held Friday but without its usual frills and flare.

Portions of the event like the health fair and luncheon won’t happen this year in order to maximize social distancing, according to Frank Williams, with the Columbus Department of Public Service.

The city has also stepped up cleaning procedures to keep staff safe, Williams said.

One way they have been able to do that is through the use of new simulators being used that mimic winter weather conditions, which will allow for the city’s snow plow operators to practice those skills safely during the pandemic,” Williams said.

“With COVID-19 and some of the challenges that we face with training, we wanted to bring in and take advantage of some opportunities to simulate some of the different things that the drivers and staffing go through during the season,” he said.

The machines simulate driving on highways, as well as city streets, using scenarios involving pedestrians or traffic stops that driving staff may face during the rush hour, Williams added.