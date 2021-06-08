City of Columbus offers assistant police chief job to Detroit captain

The job would pay $199,742.40 annually, according to an offer letter sent by the city on June 7, the same day the job was posted.

The City of Columbus has offered the job of assistant police chief to Captain LaShanna Potts of the Detroit Police Department.

The job would pay $199,742.40 annually, according to an offer letter sent to Potts by the city on June 7, the same day the job was posted.

The assistant chief position would be tied to the tenure of new police chief Elaine Bryant serving with the city, according to the offer letter.

Potts would also need to have state-certified training.

In a 2017 video posted online by Detroit police, Potts said she was a 20-year veteran of the department.

New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant also comes from Detroit.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said earlier this year the new chief would be allowed to hire an assistant chief.

“To achieve the kind of change and reform we need, it only makes sense to provide the next chief the resources, and the flexibility, to meet the demands of this community and change the culture of the Columbus Division of Police," Public Safety Director Ned Pettus said in March.

Bryant will replace Thomas Quinlan, who served as chief of police from February 2019 to January of this year, when he was asked to step down by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.