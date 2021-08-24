City of Columbus awards more than $12 million in COVID-19 rental assistance for vulnerable residents

The money will go directly to 26 organizations through the city’s Stable Housing Initiative.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has awarded more than $12 million in rental assistance aid to community organizations with the goal of helping residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $12.2 million award is in addition to the $26 million in federal funding already allocated to rental assistance by the city.

According to a release, the money will go directly to 26 organizations through the city’s Stable Housing Initiative to fund rental assistance, supportive services and targeted outreach.

“The Stable Housing Initiative will assist the City of Columbus and our partners in a continued effort to reach and protect the most vulnerable among us as we continue to fight against the looming eviction cliff,” said Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor.

In particular, it will be allocated to hard-to-reach residents who have not yet received emergency rental assistance. So far, that assistance has reached more than 14,400 renters throughout central Ohio, totaling more than $33 million.

With this in mind, the new initiative will focus on at-risk populations by working with organizations that are directly involved with those communities. Some of the organizations that received funding include the YMCA of Central Ohio, North Community Counseling Centers Inc., and the Columbus Urban League.