City of Columbus asking for public input on Climate Action Plan

Do you want Columbus to become more equitable and sustainable? The city wants your opinion on how to go about it.

The City of Columbus is working on their draft of their Climate Action Plan that, according to their website, will act “as a roadmap to community-wide carbon neutrality.”

The city wants input on how to make Columbus more sustainable and equitable, and they are asking the public for their input on how to achieve those goals.

Want to help make Columbus a more equitable and sustainable city? Provide input on Columbus’ draft Climate Action Plan https://t.co/gmME7tk57D pic.twitter.com/wRA4v7Ktqw — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) January 25, 2021

To the city, resident engagement is essential to help figure out how they should invest in communities that have, historically, been disenfranchised and turn them into inclusive and sustainable areas.



Erin Beck, the Director of Special Projects with Mayor Ginther’s Office said this initiative is about social justice, too.

“We know that our most vulnerable residents are really on the front lines of climate change every single day here in Columbus,” she said.

“Acting on climate is really about climate justice. it's about economic justice and racial justice as well."

So far, the city has a draft of its Climate Action Plan, but they are asking the community for input on several subjects and/or initiatives.

A few examples are listed below:

Incorporate Climate Action into GreenSpot

Increase Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing

Support Green Business Initiatives

Advocate for State Policies that Align with Low Carbon, Resilient Solutions

Develop a Regional Adaptive Management Plan