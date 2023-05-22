Block watch concerned after city moves cameras from parks to Short North

One man who runs a nonprofit expressed his concern about a camera being temporarily removed from Westgate Park over the weekend to the Short North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus sent more resources, such as police officers, lights and security cameras, to the Short North Arts District this past weekend due to a recent spike in violent crime in the area. Some residents in other neighborhoods are wondering if it's coming at their expense.

“We just ask that a high crime area, like we sadly live in, is not cherry-picked for valuable resources that are in our community for a very specific reason,” said a man who asked not to be identified for safety reasons. He is the founder of Securban Living, a nonprofit that has connected Westgate and other community members to each other through a camera network.

“Our issue is that it seems like a knee-jerk reaction to neighborhoods that may have a little more pull, a lot less crime, but maybe a little more political pull,” he said.

He argues one of the portable cameras that was in Westgate Park was removed on Thursday, moved to the Short North, then put back Monday morning.

The cameras were installed after several shootings in parks, including three homicides in two weeks in May 2022. One of the fatalities happened at Westgate Park. There was also another large fight with shots fired at the park in February.

“I can't believe this is happening in my own community and yet the Short North gets a half million dollars, 50-100 officers over a 2-3 day period,” he said.

“As a division of police, we want to make sure the entire city is addressed and people feel safe. It's not just about one particular neighborhood,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant. “I don't want people to think we're giving special attention. What we are doing is addressing the issue that needs to be addressed at the time they occur.”

Lt. Kyle Scholl said of the 25 portable cameras the city has, five of them were in the Short North over the weekend. Scholl added other crime prevention efforts are happening in parks besides cameras.

"The cameras are just one part of the entire package. We have the cameras, we have bike patrols. There are multiple facets involved with securing the safety in the parks and in any area of the city for that matter," Scholl said.