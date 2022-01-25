City leaders seek community input for 2022 Downtown Columbus Strategic Plan

The 2022 Downtown Columbus Strategic Plan will explore the city’s urban revival, opportunities to enhance equity, expand affordable housing and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders will hold the first of three community workshops Tuesday to gather input on future innovations and transformations in downtown Columbus.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin and Columbus Downtown Development Corporation Chair Michael B. Coleman will attend Tuesday’s public forum to gather feedback from residents and hear what they feel should be prioritized.

The workshop will be held virtually, complete with a presentation on emerging issues and opportunities for growth in Columbus.

Previous plans have resulted in projects such as the Scioto Greenways riverfront restoration, Columbus Commons and the Scioto Mile, to name a few.