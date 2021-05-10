City of Columbus to provide update on public safety initiatives

The briefing comes as reports of violent crime in Columbus continue at an alarming rate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus will provide an update on recently announced safety initiatives during a press conference on Tuesday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined for the briefing by Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts and Commander Smith Weir with the Columbus Division of Police.

You can watch the briefing, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., right here on 10TV.com, the 10TV News app, or on the 10TV YouTube page.

Last year, Columbus City Council members passed a series of legislative packages as part of a Re-imagining Public Safety initiative. The legislation worked in part to boost workforce diversity, provide grants to community organizations aimed at racial equity and education, and ensure Columbus officers only use lethal force as a last resort.

Then in March, the city approved a $350,000 investment, partnering with a criminologist known for his Group Violence Intervention (GVI) strategy. David Kennedy uses evidence-based research to determine underlying factors in groups of people associated with crime in cities like Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis and, now, Columbus.

According leaders hired to run the GVI program, evidence shows groups committing the most violence in Columbus make up a small portion of the population.

In a continued effort to reduce crime, the city announced an additional $400,000 in funding for safety initiatives back in July. The money, Police Chief Elaine Bryant said, would go toward communities hardest hit by crime in the city through programs led by Franklin County Municipal Court and the prosecutor’s office.

The briefing comes as reports of violent crime in Columbus continue at an alarming rate. As of last Thursday, police have reported 162 homicides in Columbus just this year.