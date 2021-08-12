'We need your help': Investigators seek answers in southeast Columbus shooting that killed 2 children, man

Investigators believe the shooting that killed two children and a 22-year-old man was a targeted attack.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant called for the public's help identifying the suspects responsible for a southeast Columbus shooting that left two young siblings and a 22-year-old man dead.

Detective Terry Kelly with Columbus police said investigators believe the shooting that killed 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal was a targeted attack.

The three were found inside a vehicle riddled with several bullet holes near the Winchester Lakes apartment complex on Tuesday night.

According to Kelly, the rounds that were fired were targeted directly at the car. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, Kelly said, adding police have confirmed the incident was not a drive-by shooting.

"This was not a random act of violence," said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

According to police, the three victims were inside the vehicle when two armed suspects approached and began firing without any warning. Police said the suspects then got into a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect and drove off.

"We know people know more, and there's more information out there that can help us get these violent monsters off the street before they kill other children," said Ginther. "We need your help."

Leaders and community members throughout Columbus took to social media Wednesday to express their outrage in response to news of the shooting, calling it “devastating” and a “senseless crime.”

A spokesperson with Canal Winchester Schools confirmed both children were siblings and students in the district.

In a statement, district officials said they are "shocked and heartbroken" over the loss, adding grief counselors will be available for those in need.

"This should never have happened," Chief Bryant said. "A mother should be preparing to wrap Christmas presents for her child."

Detective Kelly has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his personal number at 614-778-9706.

"Somebody knows what happened, and we need to find that out," said Kelly.