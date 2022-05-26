Increased security, police patrols among plans to combat Columbus crime this summer

The city will install new solar-powered light and camera towers in 22 parks throughout Columbus in the coming weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Columbus parks will soon have increased security systems and police patrols in an effort to keep residents safe this summer, city leaders announced Thursday.

The city will install new solar-powered light and camera towers in 22 parks throughout Columbus in the coming weeks, Mayor Andrew Ginther said during a briefing regarding crime prevention.

Ginther said the towers will provide enhanced security features and capture video at night. Specifically, they will be placed in parks associated with higher reports of crime. That includes Westgate Park, near where a 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting earlier this month.

Additionally, the city has entered an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police to provide increased patrols on weekends throughout the city. As part of the agreement, officers will receive double the pay for working weekends, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

According to Ginther, the prevention, intervention and apprehension methods are helping to reduce crime in Columbus.

“This comprehensive approach is working,” said Ginther. Since least year, the city’s homicide rate has lowered while the homicide solve rate has risen.

When the Safe Streets initiative begins next week, a lieutenant, sergeants and bike officers will work in zones across the city to promote safety. Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the division will allocate these officers without taking resources away from cruiser patrols already in place.

Last year, officers made 70 felony arrests, seized 47 firearms and recovered 7 stolen vehicles during the Safe Streets program.

“So we know that this works,” said Bryant.

In July, Bryant said 58 more police recruits will graduate, adding more resources to city streets.

These are just some increased resources allocated to combatting crime, which law enforcement officials have warned rises in the summer. Just last week, Ginther and other city leaders announced more than $16 million in funding for a combination of safety efforts, educational opportunities and workforce development programs.

“We’re committed to make Columbus a better place, and we need your pledge to join us in making that same commitment,” said Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy.