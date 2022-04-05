x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Columbus holds swearing-in ceremony for Chief Bryant

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts passed their OPOTA exams to officially become peace officers in the state.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
Elaine Bryant announced as new Columbus chief of police | June 2, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A ceremonial swearing-in celebration is being held for Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant to officially become a certified peace officer in the state.

While Bryant was sworn into her position last year, she was still required to pass the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy exam.

Bryant, as well as 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, passed the exam and are now both certified officers in Ohio and can officially wear a Columbus police uniform.

Both Bryant and Potts also completed 176 hours of training, mostly on Ohio statutes and laws. 

Bryant was chosen to become the city's police chief in July 2021, who chose Potts as her assistant weeks later.

The former deputy chief from Detroit became the city's first Black police chief and the first chief to be hired from outside of the division.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'We are losing our lifestyle': Licking County homeowners worried about Intel project