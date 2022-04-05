Columbus holds swearing-in ceremony for Chief Bryant

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts passed their OPOTA exams to officially become peace officers in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A ceremonial swearing-in celebration is being held for Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant to officially become a certified peace officer in the state.

While Bryant was sworn into her position last year, she was still required to pass the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy exam.

Bryant, as well as 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, passed the exam and are now both certified officers in Ohio and can officially wear a Columbus police uniform.

Both Bryant and Potts also completed 176 hours of training, mostly on Ohio statutes and laws.

Bryant was chosen to become the city's police chief in July 2021, who chose Potts as her assistant weeks later.