City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday.

Sheldon Goodrum with the Department of Development said the agency told the group in July 2021 that the camp was not a permanent solution.

Since then, Goodrum said the department has worked to provide resources to help the homeless group.

"New Haven, Make a Day, the community shelter board...these are all services that these folks have access to and they've been out here, they're out there today," Goodrum said.

However, some say the resources are not enough.

"I think it's ridiculous these people have been here for multiple years," said Hannah McCoy with the Here To Serve organization.

Members of the organization have spent time working with the homeless community by giving them hot meals, clean clothes, first aid kits and other necessities.

McCoy said getting into a shelter can take time and sometimes comes with hurdles.

"We have people who've mental health conditions they can't see a doctor for those conditions and I know that when you have untreated mental illness it's even harder to get housing to get a job," McCoy said.

But city leaders said that's exactly what community shelter board leaders are spending the day doing.

"Quite frankly, they're the experts so we fund them so they can come out here and continue to make contact with these folks to give them the help they need," Goodrum said.