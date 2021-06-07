City Council votes to repeal Columbus' mask mandate

Once Mayor Andrew Ginther signs the repeal, it will immediately go into effect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council unanimously voted to repeal the city's mask mandate.

The council made the decision late Monday afternoon.

Once Mayor Andrew Ginther signs the repeal, it will immediately go into effect.

Despite the vote, Councilmember Priscilla Tyson said it is important for people to still take precautions to remain safe and healthy.

"The repeal is not a declaration of victory over COVID-19. There is still much work to be done," Tyson said.

City council says residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are urged to wear masks in public settings.

City Council has voted to repeal. Now, the mandate goes to the Mayor. Once the Mayor signs, the repeal goes into effect. @10TV https://t.co/GUAlgjpY7i — Olivia Ugino (@OliviaUgino) June 7, 2021

Columbus is one of the last remaining cities in Ohio to still have a mandate in effect. The order was approved by city council in 2020 before the announcement of the statewide orders.

The statewide health orders lifted on June 2, including the mask order. Even with the statewide orders being lifted, people in Columbus still had to mask up in public indoor settings.

