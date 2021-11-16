City council votes to object liquor license renewal of 19 Columbus businesses

Councilmembers said the businesses had numerous underage alcohol sales, failing to follow the terms of the liquor permit, violent crimes and drug activity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City council voted to object the renewal of liquor licenses at 19 Columbus businesses on Monday.

Councilmembers said the businesses had numerous underage alcohol sales, failing to follow the terms of the liquor permit, violent crimes and drug activity.

Council works alongside the City Attorney and the Columbus Division of Police to identify places that have violated the Ohio liquor law or have been proven as a community nuisance.

Some of the businesses on the list even had homicides.

10TV spoke with Madeline French and Ian Schmikla who have noticed how easy it is to buy liquor.

“Alcohol definitely makes people do more dangerous things, more crazy things,” French said. “Less access to alcohol, that'll hopefully decrease the crime rates."

Among the locations is the United Dairy Farmers that sits across from Ohio State University on North High Street.

“Of all places like it's a convenience store, a gas station so it really doesn't necessarily need to have the ability to sell alcohol,” Schmikla said.

Here is a list of the establishments:

Shell/Livingston Shell - 1937 E. Livingston Ave.

Beverage Warehouse - 847 E. 11th Ave.

Whittier Market - 917 E. Whittier St.

United Dairy Farmers - 1680 N. High St.

United Dairy Farmers - 530 S. Hague Ave.

Sunoco - 2725 W. Broad St

Speedway - 6175 E. Livingston Ave.

Moments Grill and Lounge - 2545 Petzinger Rd.

Mobile Mart - 830 Parsons Ave.

Pay Less Auto Service (Marathon) - 744 E. Hudson St.

Convenient Plus Food Mart - 3351 E. Main St.

Ameristop - 4432 Walford St.

Wheatland Foods - 1432 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Weber Road Market - 900 E. Weber Rd.

Thirsty Drive Thru - 4027 Livingston Ave.

P.J’s Grill - 15 E. Frambes Ave.

Parkview Bar - 5200 Riding Club Ln.

Save Way Mini Mart - 2585 W. Broad St.

Marathon/Westland Shell Car Wash - 2805 W. Broad St.