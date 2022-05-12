City council votes to object liquor license renewal of 12 Columbus bars, businesses

City Attorney Zach Klein said the dozen businesses should lose their license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations at the locations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council voted for 12 bars and businesses to not have their liquor licenses renewed Monday night.

The vote comes after City Attorney Zach Klein said the dozen businesses should lose their license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations.

Those locations are:

Beechcroft Newsstand, 1935 E. Dublin Granville Rd

Doll House, 1680 Karl Ct.

Platform Lounge, 1058 Country Club Rd.

Queen of Hearts (former Pelican Club), 5512 E. Livingston Ave.

Speedway, 3304 E. Broad St.

Speedway, 6175 East Livingston Avenue

Mobile Mart, 2635 W. Broad St.

Spotlight Lounge, 1662 W. Mound St.

Julep, 1014 N. High St.

Sunoco, 2725 W. Broad St.

United Dairy Farmers, 1680 N. High St.

United Dairy Farmers, 530 S. Hague Street

One instance of violent crimes includes the death of Gregory Coleman Jr., who was severely beaten outside of Julep in the Short North earlier this year. He died weeks later.

Another was the Queen of Hearts where 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes and her 17-year-old sister Khaterra Griffin were shot and killed.

"Patriots have been shot and killed, innocent bystanders could be involved. And that's why it's important for us as the city attorney's office to use the resources we have like the liquor objection process, to hold these bad places accountable and clean up our neighborhoods," Klein said on Sunday.