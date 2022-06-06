City council votes to ban use of fireworks in Columbus

The unanimous vote to ban fireworks comes less than a month until the Fourth of July holiday. The measure will be sent to Mayor Andrew Ginther for his signature.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has voted to ban the possession and use of fireworks and explosives in the city.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that would allow Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks during the holidays and other select days of the year.

However, local municipalities have the right to restrict dates and times when fireworks can be set off. Local governments also have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.

The unanimous vote to ban fireworks comes less than a month until the Fourth of July holiday. The measure will be sent to Mayor Andrew Ginther for his signature.