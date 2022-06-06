Columbus, Worthington city councils vote to ban use of fireworks

The unanimous vote to ban fireworks comes less than a month until the Fourth of July holiday. The measure will be sent to Mayor Andrew Ginther for his signature.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council and Worthington City Council has voted to ban the possession and use of fireworks and explosives in the city.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that would allow Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks during the holidays and other select days of the year.

However, local municipalities have the right to restrict dates and times when fireworks can be set off. Local governments also have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.

Columbus City Council unanimously voted to ban fireworks comes less than a month until the Fourth of July holiday. The measure will be sent to Mayor Andrew Ginther for his signature.

Worthington City Council's ordinance prohibits the discharge and possession with intent to set off consumer-grade fireworks in the city. Those who wish to set off of consumer-grade fireworks need to get a permit from the city.