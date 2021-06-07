City Council to discuss lifting Columbus' mask mandate

Columbus is one of the last remaining places in Ohio to still have a mandate in effect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council members will discuss whether or not to keep the city’s mask order on Monday.

Columbus is one of the last remaining cities in Ohio to still have a mandate in effect. It’s an order that Columbus City Council approved in 2020, prior to the announcement of statewide orders.

Franklin County rescinded its order on May 24, set to lift with those statewide orders on June 2. Meanwhile, people in Columbus have still had to mask up in public indoor settings.

“Now that mask order is out-of-date because of the new CDC guidance,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with Columbus Public Health. “City Council needs to either amend or lift the current mask orders that they have in place.”

City Council members will take up the issue during a regularly scheduled meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for Columbus City Council told 10TV in May the councilmembers usually follow CPH recommendations.