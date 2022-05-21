City Council to consider temporary lights, security cameras for Columbus parks

The agenda item for Monday's meeting notes 25 initial locations have been selected.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At Monday's meeting, members of Columbus City Council will consider approving funding for temporary lights and security camera systems at city parks after recent violent crime.

The ordinance would free up $500,000 to enter into an agreement with Stree Smart Rentals, LLC for the rental of temporary lights and security camera systems at 25 locations. The locations are not listed in the ordinance.

10TV has reached out to the City Recreation and Parks Department for a list of the locations.

There have been shootings at four city parks this year, with the most recent one coming on May 14 at Weinland Park which injured an 8-year-old girl.

On May 4, a 19-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old was injured at Westgate Park.

On April 23, a 19-year-old man died in a shooting at Nafzger Park on April 23.

That same day, a 20-year-old woman was also killed at Saunders Park. A pregnant woman was also injured in that shooting.

"There is a need to immediately install temporary lights and camera systems in City parks that are of concern to the community and the Division of Police. These lights and camera systems will enhance the Division of Police’s ability to actively monitor City parks. If a violent incident occurs in one of the identified locations, these cameras will assist in the apprehension of suspects," the ordinance states.

The ordinance says the Department of Public safety is also requesting a waiver for bids as it was deemed that Stree Smart Rentals was the only company capable of installing the equipment under the city's time constraints.

A timeline for the installation was not listed in the agenda item.

On May 16, Mayor Andrew Ginther said he is frustrated with the recent shootings but contended the parks are still a safe place for families to enjoy.

