City council to discuss adding officers' names to alternative uniforms, limiting use of military-style equipment

City council members say the ordinances are based on feedback from both police and city residents and that it will support interactions and trust between them.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus City Council will discuss on Monday two proposed pieces of legislation that could bring changes to the city's police department.

One of the ordinances, proposed by Councilmember Rob Dorans, will require officers' names and badge numbers to be placed on alternative uniforms and riot gear.

The legislation is in response to complaints regarding police misconduct during the summer protests in 2020, according to the city council.

Dorans said that the legislation would improve trust between the community and police while also allowing transparency and accountability.

"I also truly believe that this legislation is a benefit to officers as well, moving forward there will be no potential for an officer to be misidentified and wrongfully accused of misconduct because of lack of identification," he said.

The second ordinance proposed by President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown would limit the use of military-style equipment and tactics used by police. That equipment includes chemical agents, helicopters, explosives and pyrotechnics.

Brown said the ordinance is based on feedback from both police and city residents and that it will support interactions and trust between them.

"Across our city and spanning nearly every point of view, we are all in search of safe communities for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors," she said.

The city council will vote on both legislation on Monday.

10TV has reached out to the Columbus Division of Police for comment.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police said the union supports the law enforcement officers.

You can read the full statement below:

"The FOP is more concerned with issues such as shamefully low bonds for violent offenders, continued rise in violent crime, and lack of respect for the rule of law in our city.