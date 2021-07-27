City council passes legislation to increase penalties for reckless ATV, dirt bike activity

The penalties for reckless ATV & dirt bike riding will increase the current fine from between $150 and $250, up to between $500 and $1,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City council passed legislation Monday night to help fight reckless ATV and dirt bike activity in Columbus.

The council voted in favor of an emergency ordinance that will increase the current fine for reckless activity from between $150 and $250, up to between $500 and $1,000.

Columbus city leaders and law enforcement leaders announced a crackdown last week on the activity, citing more than 700 service calls on the issue.

It's an issue Police Chief Elaine Bryant called a quality-of-life and safety issue last week.

Neighbors have made their voices heard, saying the reckless behavior has increased during the past year.

10TV first reported on the issue back in May.