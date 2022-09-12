New exhibit addresses history of systemic racism in Columbus zoning laws

An exhibit on display in Columbus addresses the history of systemic racism in Columbus zoning laws.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The YWCA "Undesign the Redline" exhibit is now open at the Barnett Community Center. Redlining is a discriminatory designation of preventing investments in neighborhoods with minorities.

“We know that going back your decades here in Columbus and across the country really have the legacies of land use policies have played out in a number of different ways that have really promoted discrimination, and other types of things that have not promoted an equitable city,” said Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans. “As the city continues to develop, that should be our central focus, making sure that development happens in an equitable way, all across the city.

City council is hosting community conversations called Zone-In Columbus. The idea is to take input on outdated and racist zoning codes to promote new investments.

It's a process Dorans says could take 12 to 24 months for legislation to come forward.

“We've been very clear that we're now engaged in a multiyear process to look at. What do we want the zoning code to promote here in Columbus? How do we want that to impact, you know, neighborhoods, and we want citizens to be part of that process,” said Dorans. “These are really the first steps in order for our citizens to start to engage with the city about how they want to see the zoning code change to promote what they want to see.”

The "Undesign the Redline" exhibit will be at the Barnett Community Center through Sunday.