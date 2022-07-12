City council approves ban on sale of flavored tobacco products in Columbus

The ban, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, includes menthol cigarettes and flavored vaping products.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council voted Monday night to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

City leaders have recently shown support for banning flavored tobacco products, saying tobacco companies target minorities and children.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said last week there has been a calculated campaign with selective marketing and predatory pricing that has been aimed at communities of color and young people.

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education also voted on a resolution to support the ban. Teachers have spoken on the proposed ban, saying they have confiscated vapes from middle school students.

Columbus Public Health Commission Dr. Mysheika Roberts said one in three Black residents in the city are smokers and national data shows 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes.

The proposed ban received pushback from business owners and others, saying there will be a negative economic impact from the measure.