Columbus residents 18+ may be eligible for e-bike discount pilot program

To apply, visit ColumbusBike.com beginning the week of July 10. There will be 100 to 150 discounts offered.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus residents interested in biking to work now have a chance to get a discounted electric bike.

The Columbus City Council announced a new pilot program through Smart Columbus Thursday aimed at decreasing traffic congestion and lowering air pollution by making e-bikes more accessible to residents.

An e-bike uses a battery and a small electric motor to assist the bicyclist in pedaling faster and farther. The bikes also use a rechargeable battery and can travel up to 20 mph.

“Columbus is expected to add hundreds of thousands of residents in the next decade, and if each of them drives a car to work, we’ll spend a lot more time in traffic getting nowhere fast,” said Council President Shannon Hardin. “As our City continues to grow, we must prepare to move more people in an effective and cost-efficient way.”

To be eligible for the pilot program, applicants must:

Live in the city of Columbus

Be 18 years or older

Have a household income of less than $150,000 a year

*Note: Employees of the city of Columbus are not eligible.

To apply, visit www.columbusebikes.com/beginning the week of July 10. There will be 100 to 150 discounts offered.

Incentives will range from $500 to $1,200 depending on household income. Those who participate in a public benefit program will receive the highest incentive amounts, according to a release.

“I am a proponent of the belief that everyone, regardless of their income, age, or ability, should have equitable access to various forms of transportation,” said Councilmember Barroso de Padilla, chair of the Public Service & Transportation Committee. "E-bikes are an inclusive transportation option for folks who due to age, fitness level, or mobility challenges may not feel comfortable with a traditional bike.”

The program will operate through five stores in the city: Beechwold Bicycles, Franklinton Cycle Works, Johnny Velo Bikes, Orbit City Bikes and Paradise Garage.

E-Bikes eligible include: