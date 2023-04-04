City of Columbus settles lawsuit over former fire official accused of sexual harassment

Columbus City Council voted to pay $250,000 to the woman as part of the settlement. Richard who was ordered to pay $25,000 of the settlement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has agreed to settle a lawsuit involving former Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Joe Richard.

Richard was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who was part of the division's Cadet program.

The allegations date back to April 2019, ranging from sexual comments to sexual touching, which caused "pain, suffering, mental anguish, depression and loss of self-esteem."

Columbus City Council voted to pay $250,000 to the woman as part of the settlement, but Richard, who retired months after the accusations, was ordered to pay $25,000 of it with his own money. The city also refused to provide him an attorney in the case, forcing him to pay for one.

At least six women previously accused Richard of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments to unwanted hugging to intrusive photos.