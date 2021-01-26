Columbus boards up west side apartment unit alleged to be drug, prostitution ring

The apartment unit in the 600 block of Racine Avenue was boarded up on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An apartment unit on the west side of Columbus has been boarded up after the Columbus city attorney said the unit was operating as a drug and prostitution ring.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city secured an emergency court order to board up the unit in the 600 block of Racine Avenue.

Klein said both the Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office targeted the unit in separate undercover narcotics investigations due to the number of drugs being trafficked at the unit.

After the Franklin County Environmental Court granted Klein's motion for injunctive relief, Columbus police evacuated the apartment unit and boarded it up.

Klein said court documents show the property came to the attention of Columbus narcotic detectives in August 2019 after officers responded to a drug overdose.