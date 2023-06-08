City leaders announce new initiative to promote gun safety in Columbus

The city plans to hand out free gun locks at several community events this summer to promote responsible gun ownership.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police on Thursday announced a new collaborative initiative to help get firearms out of the hands of children and teenagers.

Columbus police are partnering with The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Be SMART campaign to hand out free gun locks to community members at all Rise Up CBUS events this summer.

According to Be SMART’s website, the campaign was started in 2015 to promote responsible gun ownership to help reduce youth deaths involving firearms. It teaches adults how to properly and safely unlock, unload and store guns.

The free gun locks will be handed out at the following events:

June 8: First Church of God

June 22: Adams Community Center

July 13: Columbia Heights Church

July 27: Whetstone Community Center

Aug. 5: Marion Franklin Community Center

Aug. 10: Cross Creek Park

Aug. 24: Central Baptist Church

Sept. 14: Eastpointe Christian Church

Sept. 28: Wedgewood Middle School

For the announcement, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Myers, Marian Stuckey with Columbus Public Health, Deborah Grayson with Be SMART/NOBLE, Melissa Thomas St. Clair with Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children and Tim Vansant with First Community Church.

This comes as city leaders are calling for action and looking for ways to reduce gun violence among youth.

Last month, the city of Columbus announced more than $20 million in funding for summer programs to keep kids away from crime.

City leaders have also encouraged parents to safely store their firearms and become more involved in their children's lives to help reduce incidents involving gun violence.